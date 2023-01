ST. LOUIS — A fire broke out at a building in the Central West End that houses Bob Kramer’s Marionettes. Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital, one unaccounted for as of around 10 p.m. last night.

Firefighters said when they arrived on the scene at the 4100 block of Laclede Avenue, heavy flames were coming out the back of the building.

The house has been destroyed. After the two-alarm fire broke out around 7:30 p.m., around 60 firefighters worked to put it out.