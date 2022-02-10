Bob Saget’s death highlights head injury awareness

ST. LOUIS – The Bob Saget tragedy highlights the importance of taking head injuries seriously and knowing when to seek medical help.

A trauma surgeon at SSM Health DePaul Hospital told Fox 2’s Dan Gray that trauma to any area of the head can be dangerous.

Gray asked what can happen internally when a person suffers an injury to the back of the head.

“I’ve seen people hitting their head in the back they can have internal bleeding,” trauma surgeon Dr. Anil Srivastava said.

He said he sees patients with head trauma almost every day and the following symptoms are telltale signs of a more serious head injury:

Severe headache

Nausea

Weakness in arms and legs

Confusion

Dr. Srivastava said a healthy person with a head injury should be monitored by someone at home. If they fall asleep, they should be awakened every couple of hours to make sure they are okay.

If a person who is considered high risk suffers a head injury, then they should seek medical help even if it’s a minor injury.

“If somebody has predisposition factors like advanced age, people over 65 years of age, people taking blood thinners, people having some underlying health problem like high blood pressure, (for) those patient populations, the recommendation is to come to the emergency room,” Dr. Srivastava said.

Dr. Srivastava said it’s important to understand when you talk about a possible injury to the brain, you always want to err on the side of caution and seek medical attention.