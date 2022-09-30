ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals head into this weekend with three regular-season home games remaining. The team created special giveaways for each of those contests.

Cardinals fans wrapped around Busch Stadium hours before Friday’s game for an Adam Wainwright bobblehead. Saturday’s giveaway is a Yadier Molina bobblehead. Sunday’s giveaway is a print of Molina and Wainwright taking the field from the bullpen. A Cardinals’ magnet scheduled for the 2023 season will be given to fans on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans were also drawn to Ballpark Village. Bally Sports Midwest and the Cardinals placed giant thank you cards in the plaza area for fans to sign and write personal messages to Molina and Albert Pujols. The cards will be inside Busch Stadium on Saturday for fans to sign before the game and during the early innings.

“It’s bittersweet for me,” said Donna Meyer, a St. Louis Cardinals fan. “I may get little emotional just because I love Yadi and Albert so much. I will always try to keep the good memories there, but it’s a little bittersweet.”

As of Friday morning, the Cardinals reported tickets remained on sale for the final home games of the season. Tickets also available for the playoffs.

For more information, visit https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/tickets, cardinals.com/firstpitch or cardinals.com/stubhub.

The Cardinals are expecting approximately 46,000 fans for each of the remaining home games. The gates will open at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday and 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. The team will honor Molina and Pujols during Sunday’s game during a special pregame ceremony beginning at 12:30 p.m.