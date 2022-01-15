Body found after fire at homeless encampment under I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Transportation officials say a stretch of Interstate 70 westbound into Kansas City will likely be closed until Monday morning.

A fire under a bridge over Truman Road on the interstate killed a homeless person and did significant damage to the interstate.

Missouri Department of Transportation officials said in a statement Friday even when the right and left lanes are reopened, the center lane will remain closed until further notice.

The department has alerted drivers that they should exit I-70 westbound at the Interstate 435 interchange to get around the closure.