SULLIVAN, Mo. – A man’s body was found Monday morning in the grassy center median along Interstate 44 in Sullivan, Missouri.

A commuter noticed the body while driving in the westbound lanes at mile-marker 225, and contacted local authorities.

Sullivan police and Franklin County sheriff’s deputies notified the Missouri State Highway Patrol just after 8:10 a.m.

The MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident.

The man’s age and identity have not been disclosed.