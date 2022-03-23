ROBERTSVILLE, Mo. – The Major Case Squad investigators have been called to Franklin County after a body was found in a vehicle.

A Franklin County deputy was called to the 3900 block of Circle Drive in Robertsville, Missouri at around 7:00 am today. Someone who lives in the neighborhood called 911 after discovering a vehicle partially blocking the road.

The officer found the body of a white male in the car. Investigators are now working on identification and collecting evidence from the scene.

Neighbors will notice an elevated police presence in the area. The Major Case Squad has been called to bring additional resources to the investigation.