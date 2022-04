JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Police said a body was found in the Big River Friday evening in Jefferson County, Missouri.

Someone alerted authorities around 5:30 p.m. that a body was in the river near Old Byrnesville Road and Irish Lane. Police and fire crews are at the scene and will be working to recover the body.

This is an active investigation. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more details become available.