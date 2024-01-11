ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was found dead inside a burning home in north county earlier this week.

According to a county police spokesperson, a fire erupted around 9 p.m. Tuesday at a halfway house in the 10000 block of Baron Drive.

Police discovered the body of Freddie Tribbit inside the residence after the flames were extinguished. Tribbit was 46.

On Thursday, Steve Hicks was assisting in cleaning out the halfway house following the fire. Hicks said the home is a place to help those who have been released from prison transition into society and get back on their feet.

“We are trying to help guys who have been confined get out and have a place to come to,” Hicks said. “He did a good job at that, but you can’t change the mentality of some people they put in there, so this is what happens.”

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

“So much violence going on, I can’t understand it,” Hicks said. “Overall, neighborhoods, communities and everything seems like it’s in jeopardy.”

Police have not identified any potential suspects in the case.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or contact them online at stlrcs.org. Anonymous tips are welcome with the potential of receiving a cash reward.