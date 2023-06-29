ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Forest Park.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they received a call around 1 p.m. Wednesday about a sudden death on Grand Drive and Union Drive.

Police found a 36-year-old man with a bedsheet wrapped around his neck tied to a tree. There were no visible signs of trauma.

The Medical Examiner arrived on the scene and will presume the investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.