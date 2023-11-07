ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities are investigating a “suspicious death” Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis County, just a few miles north of Interstate 270.

St. Louis County officers responded to the situation just after 2 p.m. in the 12000 block of Columbia Bottom Road. Police found a man’s body in a grassy area near the road.

Investigators have not yet identified the victim by name or age, and it’s unclear what might have led up to his death.

“At this time, there is no obvious cause of death,” said the St. Louis County Police Department in a news release. Police have also not disclosed any potential suspect information.

Detectives worked to collect evidence and cleared the scene after several hours. They found the victim in a grassy area. Detectives also surveyed a patch of land that appeared to be burned, but it’s unknown if that’s linked to the investigation.

The scene is in a fairly rural part of north St. Louis County. Police blocked Columbia Bottom Road for several hours, but have since reopened the road.

If you have any information on this case, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).