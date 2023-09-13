ST. LOUIS – A body was recovered from a lake at a south St. Louis park late Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators were summoned to Willmore Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood after the police marine unit and the fire department located and pulled a body from the water.

Lt. Joseph Lankford, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said police received a phone call just after 4 p.m. about a person face down in the water.

Crime scene tape was put up in the area of Willmore Park Lake 2, near the intersection of Jamieson and Hampton avenues.

However, police said the medical examiner could not find any obvious signs of trauma on the body, so they’re treating this as a suspicious death and not a homicide.

FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.