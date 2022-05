ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – First responders with the Rock Community Fire Protection District pulled a body from the Meramec River just outside of Arnold city limits on Monday afternoon.

The body was located in the area of Cecos Lane and the river.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, the call came in around 4 p.m.

Both the sheriff’s department and St. Louis County Police Department are sending investigators to the scene.