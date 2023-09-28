ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed near the intersection of Winkler Drive and Kappel Drive Thursday morning. Police were called to the location at around 7:30 a.m. after an alert from a ShotSpotter device. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

There is a large police presence at the scene. St. Louis County Police have the area blocked off as they investigate the shooting. The body remains on the street at around 9:30 a.m. as police investigate the shooting.

The victim has not yet been identified. This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.