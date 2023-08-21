ST. LOUIS — Police found the body of a man in front of a home in The Greater Ville neighborhood Sunday evening. He had a significant injury to his head.

Officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 2600 block of Cora at around 7:30 p.m. They found a 63-year-old man lying in the street. He was not conscious or breathing.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death. Homicide detectives are part of the ongoing investigation. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Do you have any information that would help solve this crime? Call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.