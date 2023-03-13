ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have reclassified a case involving a body found last week.

According to a police spokesperson, officers received a call around 1:25 p.m. on March 9 for a “person down” in the alley behind the 4400 block of Cote Brilliante, located in The Ville neighborhood.

Officers found Timothy Watkins on a vacant lot, suffering from lacerations to his torso. Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 56.

Homicide detectives arrived and assumed control of the investigation at the time. However, as of March 13, the case has been reclassified from a homicide to a suspicious death, pending the results of an autopsy.

Anyone with information Watkins’ death is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.