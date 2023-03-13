JENNINGS, Mo. – A man was found dead Monday morning in the parking lot of the Urban League.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers received a call shortly before 7:40 a.m. about a person down in the 8900 block of Jennings Station Road.

An officer arrived at the Urban League and an unresponsive male in the parking lot. That man was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no signs of foul play or anything nefarious.

Around 12:30 p.m., police said the man, whose name has not been released, likely died of natural causes.