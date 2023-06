ST. LOUIS – There was a brief closure on Interstate 270 Wednesday morning. Police closed the ramp from southbound I-270 onto Interstate 70 when someone discovered a vehicle with a body inside.

That was around 3:30 a.m. The body and the vehicle were taken away. Police reopened the highway ramp a little after 4:00 a.m.

Officers have not released the identity of the deceased person or how they died. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.