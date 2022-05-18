ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Searchers found a body near Howell Island this morning. They believe it may be the victim that went missing on the Missouri River on Sunday evening. Crews are right now working to recover the body.

Bommarito Automotive Group was above the area. First responders could be seen canvassing the area.

Two people were canoeing near the Howell Island Conservation Area Sunday when their boat capsized. One person made it to shore.

A helicopter and drones were deployed Sunday to help rescuers on boats. The darkness and debris in the water made the search difficult. Rescuers called off the search at about 10:30 p.m.

Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated that the search was in the Mississippi River. Howell Island is located in the Missouri River.