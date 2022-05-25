ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man’s body was found near I-64 and South Grand. The exact details of where or how the body was found are not clear at this time. The high-traffic area has a major highway, university campus, and is a hub for public transportation.

Traffic on I-64 is being diverted from a lane in the area. It is not clear if the incidents are related.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they come into the FOX 2 newsroom.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.