CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Police said a person taking a walk found a body near Clarkson Road and I-64 in Chesterfield on Thursday.

The body was hidden by barricades when the person discovered it around 6:15 p.m., according to the Chesterfield Police Department. Authorities don’t suspect foul play at this time, but they are still investigating.

