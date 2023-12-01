ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a suspicious death Friday afternoon near a trail in west St. Louis County.

Police say a man was found deceased in the area of 1 Lone Elk Park Road near Chubb Trail. Authorities responded to the area around 4 p.m. Friday.

Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are handling the investigation. It’s unclear what led up to the victim’s death and authorities have not yet disclosed his identity.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.