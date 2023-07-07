PAGEDALE, Mo. — The Major Case Squad has been called to investigate a fatal shooting in Pagedale. It happened near the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Engelholm, not far from the police station.

At around 1 a.m., police responded to reports of a person in distress. A passerby called authorities, telling them about a person lying on the sidewalk along St. Charles Rock Road at Engelholm. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered the lifeless body of a male victim. He was declared dead at the scene. Shell casings were found near the body.

At this stage, Pagedale police have only confirmed the victim’s gender, withholding both his age and name from public disclosure. The Pagedale Police Chief stated earlier that no suspects have been identified thus far, leaving the investigation open.

As the investigation progresses, law enforcement will continue to gather evidence and seek leads to bring justice to the victim and their loved ones. This story will be updated as more details come into the FOX 2 newsroom.