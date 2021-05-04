Body of Airman stationed at Whiteman found in water off coast of Texas

FREEPORT, Texas — The body of an Airman stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base was found in the water off the coast of Freeport, Texas, according to a post from his family.

A gofundme account set up for the family of 22 year-old Elijah Posana, U.S. Air Force, said his father found his body in the water. The rest of his family was there as Rosana was returned to them on land.

A family member wrote Posana jumped into the water and saved his two younger cousins from drowning before he was caught in the rip current.

A release from the Coast Guard said witnesses reported seeing Posana swimming about 100-feed from the shore when he was being pulled by the water.

The Coast Guard called off the search for Posana Monday after searching for him for more than 28 hours.

“Elijah is the laughter and sunshine of our family, his smile is infectious and he brings laughter everywhere he goes,” his family shared on gofundme. “Elijah is a hero, to our family and our country. He has served us, now it is our turn to serve him.”

Posana was on leave from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, and visiting family in the Houston area when he died.