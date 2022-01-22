Body of north St. Louis County man found after 5 months of searching

HILLSDALE, Mo. – Jarius McGee went missing last fall and after nearly a month into the new year, his body has been found.

The 22-year-old went missing in September of last year in Hillsdale, Missouri. His body was identified through dental records.

“It’s hard for me to just cap the fact that I’m actually fixing to have to live my life without my only child,” said Shemika McGee, his mother.

McGee says police found his body at a pallet yard less than half a mile from her home in Hillsdale. She still has questions as the investigation continues.

“Why? Like what did he do to you for you to just do whatever you did to him and then just leave him?” McGee said.

A balloon release in remembrance of her son is set for Saturday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. in the Girls Inc of St Louis parking lot.



A Go Fund Me account has been started to prepare for his service.