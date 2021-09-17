Boeing to build first of its kind aircraft in Metro East, project to boost economy

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Boeing announced that it is investing over $200 million in the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. The new project is bringing a lot of money and jobs to the Metro East.



Boeing is expanding their aerospace footprint in the Metro East at the Mid-America Airport. They will be adding a new $200 million, 300,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility where the new MQ-25 stingray will be manufactured.

That means more jobs and more commerce.

“I think this will be the largest manufacturing facility, employing at 300 people, making close to $100,000 a year, along with all the construction jobs in monumental for this county, it will be great for MidAmerica Airport,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said.



The Navy’s newest carrier-based aircraft is a first of its kind, unmanned refueling instrument. It marks Boeing’s second major investment in the Mascoutah-based Mid-America airport in the last 10 years.

Boeing currently produces components CH-47 chinook, FA-18 Super Hornet, and other defense products.

“Just the way this community came together, the way this base works, it just matched our needs and the availability of space. It was just the perfect match. And our team is very excited,” Director for Boeing Dave Bujold said.



Several political figures from the state of Illinois were on hand for the monumental announcement including Dick Durbin and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. They say the state is committed to the Metro East.

“I want to thank Boeing, for its vote of confidence in our progress, as well as st. Clair county’s leadership and the MidAmerica airport team for paving the way for companies to choose Illinois,” Pritzker said.



The investment will only add more revenue to MidAmerica Airport, which is the fifth busiest airport in Illinois right now.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2024.