Boeing awarded $1.2 billion contract for 8 F-15EX fighters to start replacement of older models

ST. LOUIS – Monday the Defense Department award Boeing a $1.2 billion contract to start production of the latest variant of the F-15 fighter. The F-15 EX will be built at the St. Louis production facility in Bridgeton, Missouri.

The Defense Department plans on using the F-15 EX to replace older variants of the F-15, which have advanced Open Mission Systems and technologies, fly-by-wire flight controls, a new electronic warfare system, advanced cockpit systems, and the latest mission systems and software capabilities. The plane will also be able to launch hypersonic weapons, allow pilots and mechanics to transition from older models to the new EX variant in a matter of days.

The Pentagon is looking to purchase up to 144 of the F-15EX.

Production of the F-15EX will help sustain Boeings production line in Bridgeton for some 16,000 workers.

The Air Force expects the delivery of the first plane in 2021.