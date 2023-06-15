ST. LOUIS – Boeing is looking for workers, but not for ones to work in the clouds.
They’re holding a hiring event Thursday for engineering and finance professionals.
It’s from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at their corporate offices on 9000 Airport Road.
