Boeing MAX 737 jet receives flight approval

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft has been given the okay by the FAA to fly again.

It’s been grounded since March 2019 after two different 737 Max crashes killed 346 people.

Southwest Airlines carries the most passengers in out of St. Louis. The airline owns 34 of the 737 Max jets. American Airlines has 24 jets.

At Brentwood Travel, employees say they will be transparent with customers when the 737 Max takes to the skies.

“We do go over it with our clients because if you don’t and they want to change it later, it’s difficult,” Brentwood Travel Vice President Stacey Acree said.

American Airline says it will start flying the planes in December and will let passengers know what type of aircraft they will be on.

A Southwest official was quoted as saying their 737 Max planes won’t begin flying again until springtime.

“The airplane will return to service gradually,” said Mel Burkart, a former SLU aviation professor and international airline pilot.

Burkart insisted the FAA conducts thorough investigations. He’d have no problem flying on a 737 Max.

“Don’t worry. Get your family, get on board, and enjoy the flight,” he said.

Before one of the aircraft takes off, it has to be checked and new equipment added. Plus, pilots have to undergo new training before they can fly one.