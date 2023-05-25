ST. LOUIS – Boeing plans to build a new large-scale facility in the St. Louis region that will specialize in military aircraft production.

Boeing says it recently began construction on an advanced coatings center, though has not yet disclosed the exact location. The company hopes to open a 47,500-square-foot facility in 2025.

The advanced coatings center will be the third as part of Phantom Works’ multi-billion-dollar Production System of the Future effort. Boeing says the facility will allow for “critical post-assembly phases of production” involving future military aircraft.

“As we pivot toward future programs, Boeing’s defense business is in the midst of one

of the most significant investments in new facilities in our history,” said Steve Nordlund,

Air Dominance vice president and general manager, and St. Louis senior site executive.

“This investment is not only to win new future franchise programs but, more importantly,

to enable the United States to outpace increasingly capable and aggressive

adversaries. We are revolutionizing how aircraft are designed, built and delivered

because the threats demand it.”

“This facility is great news for Missouri and for our nation,” said Missouri Gov. Mike

Parson. “With more than 15,000 employees, Boeing is Missouri’s largest manufacturer

that helps spur this state’s economic growth every day. This new facility shows our

commitment to growth and our investment in the talented workforce.”

“Projects like these create economic opportunities for neighborhoods across the St.

Louis region,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “It’s very encouraging to see

Boeing expand, and the City was proud to be a partner to support redevelopment at this

site.”

Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries.