ST. LOUIS – Boeing recently launched a new program to help train and prepare St. Louis-area college students for engineering careers beyond school.

Students in the University of Missouri–St. Louis/Washington University Joint Undergraduate Engineering Program will soon have a chance to participate in an engineering services program. According to a news release, the program is funded for three years of training and could offer as many as 20 UMSL students experience as soon as next month.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for students to be exposed to the Boeing work environment and participate in real-world projects,” said Haiyan Cai, a professor of mathematics and statistics and associate dean of the joint engineering program. “Boeing will provide technical training, and the students will have a chance to interact with the engineers in a real-world setting. Boeing is a leading engineering company with endless opportunities for these students.”

Students will be paid for their work, and the program is designed to not overlap upper-level engineering classes, which many of the candidates take as Washington University.

“It’s clear Boeing is committed to helping the St. Louis community,” Cai said. “They try to do as much as they can to support the economy in the region. They’ve been a really good partner with UMSL, and we appreciate their support and partnership.”

Interested students can click here to learn more about the new program and Boeing internships.