ST. LOUIS – Boeing’s plan to pay rent for about 158 acres of land at St. Louis Lambert International Airport for an expansion project has been approved.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Airport Commission agreed that the 17-year lease would be for at least $2.63 million a year. Boeing would have options to continue the lease in five-year increments through 2070.

The Boeing expansion involves advanced manufacturing facilities for “future franchise programs.” The expansion could bring in 500 new jobs.

Boeing is the largest manufacturer in the state of Missouri.