Boil advisory issued in O’Fallon following water main break

O’FALLON, Mo. – A boil advisory has been issued following a water main break in O’Fallon Thursday afternoon.

The City of O’fallon said a contractor struck a water main near Tom Ginnever Avenue.

They said the break was so large, the areas east of T.R. Hughes to Hwy. 79 and north of the railroad tracks, will experience a loss of water or pressure.

A precautionary boil advisory will be in effect for the above areas for 24 to 36 hours to be sure the water is safe to drink.

For more information and boil advisories visit https://www.ofallon.mo.us/water-and-sewer.