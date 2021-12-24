Boil order issued for Arnold after water main break

ARNOLD, Mo. – Thousands of Arnold residents are under a boil order after a major water main break Friday morning.

The break happened near Lonedell Road and Rickman Lane. A new water pipe has been installed, and most customers should soon have full water pressure back at their homes and businesses.

“This morning, when I got up, I didn’t have any water. I went to Dierbergs for something, and I came back home, and my water was back on again,” said Arnold city councilmember Butch Cooley.

Public Water Supply District No. 1 serves the city of Arnold, which has a population of about 20,000. The district said most customers were affected with low water pressure after a 10-inch main cracked.

It’s not known what caused the break, but the district immediately issued a boil order for any resident wanting to cook with or drink water.

A large amount of water loss was reported from the Arnold water tower, which holds about 1 million gallons.

A spokesperson for Public Water Supply District No. 1 said they don’t believe the system has been contaminated by the break, but they won’t know for certain until their testing facility reopens Monday.

The boil order will remain in effect until the water can be tested. Once the order is lifted, a notice will be posted.