Boil order issued for northern Jefferson County and Fenton

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Public Water Supply District No. 2 issued a boil order Sunday morning until further notice.

The district serves commercial and residential customers in High Ridge and House Springs, located in north Jefferson County, and Fenton in south St. Louis County.

The district did not provide a reason for the boil order.

They recommend boiling water for drinking, brushing teeth, all food preparation, and consumption. People should also not use any ice made from a home ice machine.

Showering or bathing is safe as long as water is not ingested.

PWSD released the following boil order procedures: