ST. LOUIS – Festus locals are asked to boil their water on Sunday morning as an AT&T contractor hit a large water main there.

Emergency crews fixed the water line break, but the boil order is in place until water pressure can be restored.

A boil order also remains in effect Sunday morning for Edwardsville city water users. It’s for an area west of SIUE Edwardsville, but does not include the campus. A power outage Friday afternoon at the City Water Treatment Plant led to that boil order.