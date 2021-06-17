Boil Water advisory issued for Fenton, Valley Park area

FENTON, Mo.– A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the Fenton area. Missouri American Water is making emergency repairs due to a system outage in the Fenton, Valley Park, and Paradise Valley area.

The water company says those effected may experience a service interruption or low water pressure. Repairs are expected to take 8-12 hours to complete.

The water company says these customers are under a precautionary boil water advisory for 48 hours.

Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes. Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses.

The company will notify customers when the boil order is lifted.

For more information, call 1-866-430-0820 or go to missouriamwater.com

