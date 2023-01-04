ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The City of St. Louis Water Division has lifted the boil water advisory for several neighborhoods. Officials reported a power loss at the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment Plant.

A brief outage at an Ameren Missouri substation interrupted power to the Chain of Rocks Treatment Facility. The water division was working with Ameren to ensure the flow of electricity to the treatment facility is not interrupted again.

The affected areas included parts of Tower Grove South and in The Hill area in a wide stretch of south city. Portions of the Hamilton Heights, Kingsway West, and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods were also under the advisory in north St. Louis. Both areas are have a high elevation.