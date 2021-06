ST. PETERS– The city of St. Peters is lifting its precautionary boil advisory following Saturday’s power outages. Lab tests have shows safe water quality results.

The advisory went into effect Saturday due to a loss of water pressure in the city’s water system.

Officials said while the power was restored to a key part of the water system over the weekend, water storage levels remained low while the pressure built back up.

You can get more information online at www.stpetersmo.net.