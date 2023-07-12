PARK HILLS, Mo. – National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, but Tim Ezell got the party started early.

After 11 years, ‘Bold Spoon Creamery‘ owners Corey and Rachel Burns moved from University City out into the country, and decided to turn the space to a commercial kitchen for an ice cream business.

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day Sunday, July 16, FOX 2’s Tim Ezell and Taylor Harris spoke with the husband and wife about the open house taking place in Park Hills from noon to 6:00 p.m.

The two also shared details on a new partnership with CITYPARK, then revealed the new ‘City Red & Blue’ ice cream flavor.