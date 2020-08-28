87-year-old found dead inside Oakville home following fire

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Oakville that claimed the life of an 87-year-old woman.

St. Louis County police officers were called the 5300 block of Autumnwinds Drive just after 3 p.m. for a house fire.

Officers arrived to find a single-family home ablaze. Mehlville firefighters responded and extinguished the fire.

Firefighters discovered the body of the 87-year-old inside the house.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit was called to determine the cause of the fire.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is also investigating.