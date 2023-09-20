ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A regional bomb squad is investigating a “suspicious item” Wednesday afternoon at McNair Park in St. Charles.

The St. Charles Police Department announced the upper portion of McNair Park is closed as of 4 p.m. while crews investigate.

It’s unclear what exactly the item is, but crews want to ensure it is not an explosive device before the park reopens. The park has been cleared of visitors for the time being.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.