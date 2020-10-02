Bomb threat temporarily closes three schools in Fox C6 District

ARNOLD, MO. – A bomb threat Thursday shut down three schools in Arnold.

The Fox C6 School District received an email threat around midnight, saying multiple explosives had been planted at Fox High School.

Parents were quite relieved to get a letter from Superintendent Dr. Nisha Patel in the afternoon saying no credible threat had been found.

Arnold police responded to the JeffCo Blvd. campus around 5 a.m. They called in eight explosive-sniffing dogs from St. Louis County police, the FBI, ATF, and NGA. They searched the high school, middle school, elementary school, and district offices.

Dr. Patel canceled “in-person” classes at the three schools as a precaution, making it an at-home “e-learning day.” One parent told Fox 2/News 11 her kids were notified to stay home as they were about to get on the school bus.

District staff was alerting people on site. The dogs had cleared the buildings by 9 a.m., according to police. The FBI continued to look for the source of the e-mail.

Dr. Patel allowed after-school events like sports practices and club meetings to go on as scheduled.

Parents applauded the district’s response but hated to see their kids have to deal with this.

Patel’s letter said “in-person” learning would resume Friday.

The district is on a hybrid schedule with the coronavirus pandemic. So, only about 1,500 (about half) in the three schools are in class a given day. The rest of the schools in the district were not affected.