See Missouri tornado damage from SkyFOX helicopter

FARMINGTON, Mo. – Damage from the tornado that hit southwest of Saint Louis Sunday brought down trees and caused structures to collapse.

Farmington is about 75 miles southwest of St. Louis and the tornado caused power lines to go down, trees and their limbs to fall, there were even reports of people trapped in homes. Some structures collapsed, roads were blocked byfallen trees-limbs, and there were power outages.

EMS/Mutual Aid is coming from surrounding departments.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis confirmed that a brief, weak tornado touched down northeast of Farmington.

It was rated an EF-0 based on the damage it caused and was on the ground for about three minutes. An EF-0 tornado is estimated to have had winds of 65-85 mph.

A damage survey indicated that the tornado touched down just to the west of Turley Mill Road, damaging nearby cedar trees. Alerts from the NWS at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday reported an observed tornado in Farmington, moving northeast at approximately 45 miles per hour. By 9:10 p.m., the NWS confirmed other tornadoes near Fredericktown and St. Mary.

Fire officials in Farmington reported significant damage in the southern part of town.