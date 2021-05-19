Bommarito sons step away from dealership to build new legacy

ST. LOUIS – The Bommarito Automotive Group has grown over the past 50 years into the top automotive group in Missouri. The Bommarito name is well-known in the St. Louis region and their contributions to the community have far outweighed the number of cars they’ve sold.

Beau and Blake Bommarito have learned a thing or two about success from their grandfather and father, Frank and John Bommarito. From selling cars to NASCAR races, the automotive world has allowed their family to invest in the community through event sponsorships and donations. While their brand and legacy continue, Beau and Blake are taking a step back to make a name for themselves.

The youngest Bommarito boys grabbed their best friends and launched a YouTube channel to highlight St. Louis, from the talent and athletes, the places, food, and hidden gems that make this city so special, all while giving back to the community through a hands-on approach.

“Anytime we’re in the news nationally it’s for a lot of negative things, and I think DaGuys especially can show St. Louis in a very positive light,” said Beau. “I think we have amazing people, amazing talent, and just amazing places, and I think DaGuys can really highlight that through our channel.”

Who are DaGuys? A group of friends who met at CBC High School and have come together to support a common mission: change what it means to be “so St. Louis.”

Beau and Blake along with Tommy Moldthan, Jalen Wallington, Parker Cordova, and Darrian Bass create each video with the intention of uniting people throughout the region. DaGuys all come from different backgrounds and walks of life, but they believe the image of St. Louis has been tainted, and together they can change the narrative.

“Anyone can be a part of DaGuys you just have to believe in it. I think it’s important for us to show as a group we can impact the community as a whole instead of just one person,” said Blake Bommarito.

With every event they host and video they post, someone in the community benefits. They present themes, whether that be collecting donations for a local nonprofit, clothes for the homeless, or food for families in need.

The big question: what does dad think about Beau and Blake breaking away from the family business?

“Our brand is 50 years old. Weve been very successful here [in St. Louis] and that’s our way of giving back – to be involved in the community, and these guys have taken it to the next level,” John Bommarito said.

“I can’t think of a better compliment to the way they’ve been raised than for them to say, ‘Hey, you know what dad? This is what we’re going to do. This is our own identity, and we’re going to help other individuals in the community.'”

DaGuys are looking to collaborate with more local businesses, organizations, and creatives. If you are interested in teaming up with them and supporting their mission, you can contact them here.