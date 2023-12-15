ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Bond decisions await for three men charged in a high-profile St. Charles County trafficking case, though there appear to be some delays after several court hearings this week.

Venkatesh R. Sattaru, Sravanvarma Penumetcha, and Nikhil V. Penmatsa are accused of forced labor, trafficking, kidnapping, armed criminal action, among other offenses. Authorities arrested all three suspects last month after helping a victim who was allegedly trapped for several months.

Sattaru, Penumetcha and Penmatsa are currently jailed in St. Charles County without bond, but their attorneys recently filed a motion to request bail.

According to Missouri court records, during a bond reduction hearing Friday, a judge ordered for “cause taken under advisement.” Under Missouri law, this gives the judge more time to consider the motion and up to 90 days to make a decision.

Court documents allege that Sattaru, Penumetcha and Penmatsa held a 20-year-old victim captive for several months, repeatedly beat him, and forced him into labor. Authorities learned of the trafficking allegations during a wellness check in Defiance, Missouri.

The three suspects reportedly forced the victim to engage in multiple hours of unpaid work and complete various chores. The victim completed work for one of the suspect’s IT companies. Investigators say, on several occasions, the suspects beat the victim when tasks were not completed to their standards.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Joe McCulloch described the allegations as “absolutely inhumane and unconscionable.” Incidents were linked to homes in Defiance, Dardenne Prairie, and O’Fallon. The victim reportedly suffered several broken bones from the beatings.