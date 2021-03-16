Bond denied for Missouri mom charged in thwarted murder-for-hire plot

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A judge has denied bond for a southwest Missouri real estate agent who is accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Camden County Judge Heather Miller said Tuesday that she believed that 43-year-old Leigh Ann Bauman posed too much of a safety risk if released. She was charged earlier this month with a felony conspiracy charge.

Prosecutors said Bauman believed her former mother-in-law was interfering with her relationship with her children and agreed to pay $1,500 to have her killed and make the death “look like an accident.”

Bauman, who appeared on video, broke down in tears several times during the hearing but said little.