ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A bond hearing is set Wednesday for the man charged in the death of a St. Charles woman.

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Joseph Dejoie admitted to killing 39-year-old Jacque Mitchell and hiding evidence. Her body was found inside his apartment on Palestra Drive in Maryland Heights.

Police shared that she was dead for about six days. Dejoie is being held on a $1 million bond.

A bond reduction hearing is set for 10:00 a.m. in Clayton. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for April 18.