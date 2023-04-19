ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The man accused of killing a woman in Maryland Heights is due in court Wednesday for a bond reduction hearing.

Police arrested the suspect accused in Jaqcue Mitchell’s death a week after she disappeared back in March. A judge set a $1 million bond for Joseph Dejoie, and he’s expected to be back in court at 10:00 a.m. for a bond reduction hearing.

Mitchell was last seen alive leaving a restaurant in Sunset Hills on March 14. Her mom reported her missing in St. Charles a couple of days later because that’s where she lived.

Police s aid that after Mitchell left Maggie O’Brien’s in Sunset Hills, she went over to Dejoie’s apartment in Maryland Heights. The Maryland Heights police chief said during a news conference last month the two were “acquaintances,” but didn’t know their exact relationship.

Her sister Tiffany told FOX 2 in an exclusive interview, she doesn’t think Jaqcue knew Dejoie well.

Records show he has a violent history with previous rape, burglary, and drug charges. In this case, Dejoie is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and the abandonment of a corpse.

Investigators found Mitchell the week after her family reported her missing inside Dejoie’s apartment on Palestra Drive in Maryland Heights. Investigators also believe Mitchell had been dead for six days inside.

Detectives made a break in the case when they obtained surveillance video of Dejoie driving Mitchell’s car, which her family found at another apartment complex during a search of their own the weekend before police found Jaqcue’s body.

FOX 2’s Laura Simon sat down with her family after investigators arrested the 49-year-old suspect. She asked her sister what justice looks like:

“I want him to be behind bars for life,” Tiffany expressed. “I don’t think somebody like that deserves to be walking around the streets. There is no right justice in my eyes. I don’t think there could ever be enough justice, but I definitely want to make sure he is never allowed to do this to anybody else.”

Dejoie also has a preliminary hearing set for May 2. He hasn’t entered a plea yet, but the charging documents say when by detectives if he was responsible for Mitchell’s death, Dejoie acknowledged he was – and that he left her body in his bedroom for days. He also admitted to attempting to hide evidence.