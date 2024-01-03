ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County judge ordered to reduce the bond of a man accused of firing shots during a Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event last year.

The bond of Matthew McCulloch, 39, was cut in half from $500,000 to $250,000 on Tuesday, per Missouri court records, potentially making it easier for him to get out of jail.

McCulloch was formerly involved with the St. Louis County Police Department, but he is no longer employed. He is also the son of former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch.

A grand jury handed down a 15-count indictment against Matthew McCulloch in November, nearly one month after the incident.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by FOX 2, hundreds of children and adults attended the trunk-or-treat event. McCulloch aggressively approached attendees and made statements like “you are all going to die” before one witness shoved him.

After McCulloch fell to the ground, he pulled out a handgun and badge and began shooting in an upward direction, shouting that attendees would die, per the probable cause statement. At some point, several witnesses tackled McCulloch and authorities seized the weapon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The case is being handled by a conviction and incident review unit, an independent unit designed to handle cases involving police officers and other public figures in St. Louis County.

McCulloch’s next scheduled court proceeding is a counsel hearing set for Jan. 19, per Missouri court records. He is currently jailed in St. Louis County.