IRON COUNTY, Mo. – The Iron County sheriff is set to appear in court Wednesday morning. Sheriff Jeff Burkett was arrested last week along with two other deputies for multiple felony charges.

Burkett is set to appear before a judge at 10:00 a.m. for a bond reduction hearing. He’s currently being held on a $500,000 dollar bond. Burkett was arrested last Thursday for a long list of criminal charges, ranging from stalking to attempted kidnapping.

Gabe Crocker represents Burkett, and says the charges are politically motivated, and it’s part of an ongoing attempt to remove sheriff Burkett.

He added, “these allegations involve an investigation conducted by the Iron County sheriff’s office. Crocker encourages all Iron County residents to reserve judgement until they have heard both sides.”

Matthew Cozad is a deputy also arrested for the same charges, he is scheduled to appear Wednesday in court as well.